LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – Malta has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases for this year. The local health authorities confirmed that 791 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of active cases to 6,495 – the highest since December 2021.

Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed another death caused by the virus. The number of patients who lost their life due to the pandemic increased to 639.

According to statistics published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of last week Malta had the lowest rate of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care within the European Union.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com