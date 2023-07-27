LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities stated that non-compulsory medical operations at Mater Dei Hospital may have to be postponed from today as the management of Maltàs general hospital is dealing with an influx of patients as a result of the recent heatwave. According to local reports the hospital’s emergency department received 102 admissions between Tuesday and Wednesday. Many patients, especially elderly ones, show symptoms consistent with dehydration or hyperthermia. Health authorities said that four people died of heat-related conditions over the weekend. However, published reports quoting medical sources say that number is far higher than that, published by the Superintendence of Public Health. Malta was hit by record temperatures of over 40 degrees for July, and continuous electricity blackouts, made for a miserable week for several households, with people left struggling to cool themselves in the stifling heat. Overcrowding at Mater Dei Hospital led to patients being transferred to private hospitals. The Health Ministry in its statement reiterated its appeal for people to take precautions because of the high temperatures and call a doctor should they suffer symptoms and feel ill.

– photo credit Mater Dei Hospital –

