LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta will held its general election on 26 March. This was announced this morning by Maltese Prime Minister and Labour leader Robert Abela. Addressing party supporters in Floriana, Abela recalled that he always said that the general election would be held when it is in the national interest. “The future is bright because we are strong in the present,” Abela declared. He remarked that despite the global pandemic, “lives and the economy were saved and now political stability has been re-established”.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com