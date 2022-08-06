LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government has agreed to renew a sponsorship deal with the English Premier League Manchester United to promote the country as a tourist destination for the coming five years. The Maltese have been long time supporters of Manchester United. The Tourism Ministry said that through this partnership agreement, the VisitMalta brand will benefit from strong exposure during home matches and digital marketing channels, social media and on printed media worldwide.”

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, the ministry’s permanent secretary Anthony Gatt and the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority Carlo Micallef did not divulge how much will this promotion will cost. The first agreement was signed in September 2009 for a period of three years just six months before the Covid-19 pandemic forced all airports to close down. Minister Bartolo said that the deal would boost Maltàs image in America, Asia and the Middle East. “I am optimistic that this partnership agreement will cement Maltàs prospects in establishing itself as a central hub for sports tourism excellence in the years to come.”

foto: Autorità del turismo maltese

(ITALPRESS).