LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is planning to legalize the “responsible use” and the right to grow cannabis altough there will be a limit. This was confirmed by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that it is time to take action about this issue.

The new law will eliminate completely the police arrest and prosecution in cases of cannabis for personal use. At the moment, only those caught with 3.5 grams of cannabis will not be prosecuted, and according to the Maltese Prime Minister, that amount is expected to increase.

On Valentinès day, two teenagers were arrested after being caught smoking cannabis in a hotel room. Maltese politicians have appealed for better use of police resources and for laws to be amended.

However, in relation to the use of cannabis and the legal implications, a group of organisations working in the drug rehabilitation sector said that while it is true that not all cannabis smokers end up addicted to it, adolescents may use cannabis as gateway drug to other narcotics.

(ITALPRESS).