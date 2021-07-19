LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – As the number of positive cases continue to rise in Malta, it was officially announced the Minister for Active Ageing Michael Farrugia was tested positive for COVID-19.

Farrugia announced that he underwent a swab test and the result came back positive. Farrugia added that he will now spend the next two weeks in quarantine.

The Minister received the first dose of the vaccine on January, 29th followed by the second dose later.

(ITALPRESS).