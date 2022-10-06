LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorties are encourging those over 55 years and those considered as vulnerable to take both the influenza and the Omicron booster vaccine as this year’s strain of influenza is expected to be harsher. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Chris Fearne added that the vaccination programme will start on October, 17 and this will be offered annually. He said that individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, persons living in institutions, healthcare workers, and children aged between 6 months and 5 years will be given priority during the first two weeks. The vaccination programme will be made available free-of-charge for all on Monday 31 October. Minister Fearne confirmed that the Omicron variant is currently affecting the Maltese population. So far, four patients are receiving treatment due to COVID-19, altough there are no persons at the intensive care unit. Malta has registered over 115,000 positive casesa and 806 deaths due to COVID-19. He appealed to the public to take all the necessary mitigation measures, which he said are recommended despite not being enforced by law. These include the washing of hands frequently, staying at home when sick and avoiding closed public spaces when sick.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

