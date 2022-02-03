LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – As the upcoming general election in Malta is expected to be announced soon, the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela today unveiled a financial package of 70 million to boost economic growth. During a press conference together with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Abela announced that the Maltese government will give a one off grant of 100 to all workers and students in Malta, while the pensioners and those receiving social benefits will get a grant of 200.

Abela reaffirmed that the 70 million package is expected to generate economic activity as the Covid voucher scheme boosted the local economy. “This is a cash injection that will generate economic activity,” Abela said while announcing that the wage supplement scheme will be extended for as long as it is needed to ensure that the economy recovers quickly as it emerged from the global pandemic. According to the Finance Minister, despite the deficit forecasts of 11.1% last year, the deficit is now expected to drop to 8.1%.

(ITALPRESS).

