LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Former EU commissioner for health John Dalli was charged in connection with an alleged 60 million bribery bid aimed at overturning an EU-wide ban on snus, a form of smokeless tobacco, at the time when he was European Commissioner.

Dalli, 73 pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, who was an inspector at the time of the scandal, took the witness stand in Court during Wednesday’s sitting.

Dalli is being charged over a 60 million bribe which he allegedly sought during his time as European Commissioner to influence the EU’s tobacco legislation and allow the sale of snus. At present, snus is only legal in Sweden through a derogation.

Dalli resigned from European Commissioner in September 2012 following an investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) that showed he had been in contact with his former aide Silvio Zammit who allegedly solicited a 60 million bribe from a Swedish tobacco company seeking the end of a retail ban on its products.

