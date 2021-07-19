LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – As Malta has been red-listed once again by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Maltese authorities started to repatriate the first groups of foriegn students who were in Malta to study the English language. Malta has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases as from last week following different clusters of foreign students from Italy, France, Germany and Spain who were found positive to coronavirus. As a result, the Maltese government ordered the closure of all English language schools on the island. The repatriation programme is coordinated and financed by the Malta Tourism Authority. The first flight with 58 Italian and around 30 German students left Malta at 10.15 and arrived at Romès Fiumicino airport at around 12.20. The last stop was scheduled at Frankfurt airport. All students had to undergo a swap test before boarding in order to provide a negative test result upon their arrival in Rome and Frankfurt. The recent increase in Covid-19 cases has made Malta one of the worst-affected regions in Europe. During the last 24 hours, the Maltese health authorities registered 146 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1.963. Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela decribed the present situation as “under control”.

(ITALPRESS).