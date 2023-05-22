LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Passengers travelling from Malta to Catania had their flights cancelled for today and tomorrow as Europès most active volcano, Mount Etna, has shut down Cataniàs airport after a fresh eruption on Sunday.

The flights have been suspended until it is safe to resume after the airport’s runway was covered in volcanic ash.

Air Malta flights to and from Catania have been cancelled and, in a statement, Air Malta said it had to cancel the flights which were schediled on Sunday and Monday due airport closure.

Passengers are asked to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight or to receive a full ticket refund Air Malta said it regretted any inconvenience caused which is completely beyond the airlinès control.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, observed that cloud cover on a rainy Sunday was impeding views of the eruption. The institute said that the ash also fell on at least one town on Mount Etnàs inhabited slopes. Explosions could reportedly be heard in Adrano and Biancavilla to the southwest.

