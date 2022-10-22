LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta will be receiving a total of around 1.08 billion in funds from the European Union over a period of six years. The funds were approved by the European Commission. Various national investments in the socio-economic sectors of the island will be financed through three different funds; the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF) for the financial period from 2021 to 2027. The Maltese government had identified crucial sectors including research and innovation, digitalisation, business growth, energy and the environment, transportation, education and health, tourism, and Gozo, with investments aimed at protecting Gozòs environment and identity while promoting socioeconomic development and accessibility to counteract additional challenges posed by double insularity.

Economy and European Funds Minister Silvio Schembri, said: “these funds will be used to enable the government to carry out a number of projects and investments in a bid to continue to increase socio-economic development in our country. As a result of EU funding support, over the years we have witnessed important projects being implemented in various sectors, from infrastructure to education and health. We will also be utilising these funds to implement important projects that will further strengthen Maltàs economy”. Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett welcomed the adoption of the programme by the European Commission and declared Maltàs commitment to implement a successfully the new programme. He added “whilst Malta will continue to build on the various actions which are currently being implemented under the current programme, the new programme will serve as a renewed impetus for investments in line with national ambitions”.

(ITALPRESS).

