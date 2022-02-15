LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Council of Europe (CoE) has renewed its call to the Maltese authorities to identify all people involved in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and ensure that those responsible are held accountable, that justice is done and appealed to the Maltese government to implement the recommendations of the inquiry into the murder.

The declaration by the Council of Europe was published on the same day the Maltese Deputy Attorney General said in court that there were probably other people involved in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination. In a published report following the visit to Malta in October 2021, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic, argued that the Maltese government should put into effect the recommendations on safeguarding media freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists, protecting the lives and dignity of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants and strengthening women’s rights. Mijatovic explained that “the top priority for the government should be to set in motion vital legislative and other reforms to fully implement the recommendations of the public inquiry report which found the state responsible for her assassination, and to comply with international standards. The effective involvement of civil society in this process and ensuring accountability and transparency at all stages are key”.

Mijatovic called for a co-ordinated response against threats and also warned that the adoption of a new law to provide greater protection for journalists should not result in state interference in the regulation of their profession and invites the media community to adopt an effective system of self regulation.

(ITALPRESS).

