LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – LThe President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, casted her vote for the Maltese general election on Saturday morning, urging those eligibile to vote to fulfil their democratic duty and do the same. Voting a week prior to the official date, Metsola told the press at the Naxxar Counting Hall Complex that she had carried out her duty and voted, a duty which she said “was an important democratic process which our predecessors fought hard for.”

She also remarked that the Russian invasion of Ukraine shows how important it is to safeguard and defend the democratic process every single day, allowing it to function and thrive. “”It is most important that we all participate in the democratic process, especially in the light of what is happening in Ukraine, with a war that is occurring at our door. This proves that democracy should be fought for every day”. The general elections in Malta will be held on 26 March 2022.

(ITALPRESS).

