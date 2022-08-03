LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Film Commission has launched a new attraction throughout the country – dinosaurs from ‘Jurassic World – Dominion’ – a film that was recently shot in Malta and debuted in the cinemas last June. These large dinosaurs will serve as attractions in various local towns where the film was shot, namely in Valletta, Birgu and Mellieha . These dinosaurs will be in the mentioned places until the end of the summer. Around 1,000 Maltese and foreign individuals worked on the film ‘Jurassic World – Dominion’, and in this film Malta is appearing in a number of scenes with the official trailer showing various well-known places. Dinosaurs are seen jumping on the roofs and domes of Maltese churches, running through the streets of Valletta and even in St Georgès Square, infront of the Presidential Palace. This initiative is being considered as an opportunity for Malta to continue to promote itself as an excellent destination in the world of cinema and tourism related to the world of films.

– Photo Department of Information (DOI) –

(ITALPRESS).

