LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has condemned the Russian military attacks on Ukraine. The President of Malta George Vella described the attacks as “worrying” and expressed his support for the Ukrainian government and its people. He remarked that this is a threat not only to the Ukrainian people but also to stability in Europe and the world. The President of Malta called for an immediate end to the attacks and for the withdrawal of the Russian forces from Ukraine. He stressed that Ukrainès integrity, sovereignty and independence must be respected. Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela has described the scenes in Ukraine as “heartbreaking”. Abela added that the attempt to invade parts of Eastern Ukraine, and which are being reported close to Western Kiev, is something we did not wish to see. Robert Abela had to skip the electoral campaign in Malta to travel to Brussels for an urgent European Council meeting on the ongoing Ukraine crises convened by President Charles Michel.

The Maltese Prime Minister added that while Malta will continue to condemn every aggression or threat on the integrity and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine, Malta will keep supporting and showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

He said that Malta has always worked towards diplomacy to reach a political solution and to achieve peace through dialogue.

Even the Speaker of the Maltese Parliament Anglu Farrugia condemned the Russian attack while expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian parliament and its people.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com