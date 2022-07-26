LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Seven cancer patients will leave Malta for Rome tomorrow so that they can be given radiotherapy. Radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre has been cancelled due to a technical fault with the equipment. Another group of patients will leave Malta to Rome on Thursday. The patients affected will all be contacted and categorized according to the urgency of the case. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed that the Maltese Government will be paying the costs of the patient and of one person who can accompany the patient.

The Ministry of Health explained in a statement that the fault was in the linear accelerators and that an internal inquiry board has already been set up to establish what led to these faults.The Ministry claimed that from the first indications, from the preliminary investigation carried out by the administration of the hospital, it appears that the source of the damage is in the system of engine regulating coolers. “The technical team has established that the damage is repairable and preparations have already begun for the necessary repairs,” the Ministry promised.

