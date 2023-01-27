LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Cannabis clubs will be able to apply for a license to operate in Malta as from the end of next month. However, they have to conform with a set of regulations related to the operations, cultivation, sampling, testing, packaging and labelling of the cannabis products.

The applications will be received by the Authority for the Responsabile Use of Cannabis. The Authority will issue the license and will see that the regulations and quality control are being observed. It has also the power to revoke or suspend the licence. The registration fee will be 1,000 euros while the license fee will be 8,750 euros for the first 50 members. The license will be valid for one year initially, renewable for three years. The clubs must be non-profit and that only cannabis grown in Malta can be sold. The clubs cannot exceed the limit of 500 members while their premises cannot be closer than 250 meters to a school or youth centre. Clubs cannot advertise their products or include references to cannabis in their name. The cannabis that is sold must include warning discouraging people from consuming cannabis. Cannabis can only be grown in a greenhouse or in a remote location. The income of the clubs must be reinvested in the operation of the club or in the wages of the workers while part of the income must be put in a fund intended for harm reduction.

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

