LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government announced this afternoon that as from Wednesday, 14 July, all English language schools will close once again and all peope entering Malta must present an official vaccine certificate. The decision was taken following the announcement of 96 new Covid-19 cases confirmed by the local health authorities. The number of active cases rose to 252 in just few days.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that the majority of new cases had come from foreigners or Maltese people who were entering Malta from abroad. “A majority of them were unvaccinated as well” he continued.

Children aged between five and twelve must enter Malta with parents or guardians who present a negative PCR test. “These measures have been implemented to protect the Maltese community”, Fearne stressed.

79% of the adult population in Malta has been fully vaccinated, while 84% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “We aim to reach 85% of fully vaccinated people as soon as possible”, Minister Fearne added.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed the majority of cases had come from people aged between 15 and 30. She also confirmed that 15 of the 96 cases discovered today had been fully vaccinated. 11 cases were of specific variants: seven cases were of the Delta variant and two each were of the Alpha and Gamma variant, she continued.

Minister Fearne appealed to the public to refrain from hosting or attending any illegal parties and confirmed that enforcement would be stepped up for the EURO 2020 final between England and Italy.

