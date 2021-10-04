LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is proposing a 6.25 billion metro project that would be ready in 20 years or four term government terms. The studies were published by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The proposed metro system is similar to those in international cities of similar size and will include three metro lines with a total of 35 km of tracks and 25 stations across Maltàs main urban area. The system will be almost entirely underground. According to the plans, Gozo will not be included.

The three lines being proposed are the Northern Line serving Naxxar – Pembroke area, the Southern Line serving Cospicua -Mater Dei Hospital – Malta International Airport, and the Central Line Mrie?el – Valletta. Eventually, the Northern Line can be extended to serve Bu?ibba and St Paul’s Bay.

Donal McDaid, a mass transportation expert from Arup highlighted that the proposed system would address the urgent to reduce traffic congestion in Malta. McDaid said that the underground metro system matches most with Maltàs needs.

(ITALPRESS).