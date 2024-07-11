PADUA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The opening of the 4th World Architectour Africa at the Padua Fair is serving as a meeting hub for buyers, designers and architects from Algeria, Angola, Cameroun, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia.

Between today and tomorrow they have the opportunity to meet about 40 Italian companies of Arredo- Design excellency. 30% are coming from the region of Marche, 30% from Veneto and the rest from Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Abruzzo and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The opening saw the participation of Ouafa Zahi, Consul General of Morocco in Verona, who recalled the good relations of friendship and cooperation with Italy.

In the inaugural greetings, Alessandra Pastorelli, the Head of the Directorate General Office for the Promotion of the Country System of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated the Ministry for the organization of this event that facilitates partnership relations with African nations: “Design and architecture are leading factors of Italian exports to the African continent, which in 2023 reached the 19.9 billion euros on which the wood-furniture sector alone accounts to 53%. That is why we consider this event strategic.”

Franco Conzato, Special Representative of Venicepromex – Agency for the internationalisation of the Veneto Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is an event of the highest quality for those who want to experience commercial opportunities through direct contacts”.

The 4th edition of this special event, which includes 1,100 meetings between economic operators, for Nicola Rossi, President of the Padua Hall “is an indication of the great attention that this sector is given by Made in Italy to a continent that is expanding economically and demographically. For our part, we have selected companies of good reputation and able to meet the demands of a growing market.”

At the 4th World Architectour Africa (organisational secretary curated by Mèdinit) the presence of the Marche region is strong. The Marche region and Tecne (Special Company of the Marche Chamber of Commerce for the Mobile and Mechanical sectors) support the project, which also sees the presence of the Veneto region, sponsor of the initiative together with the Province, Municipality and Chamber of Commerce of Padua.

The participating companies offer furniture, lighting, furnishing accessories and interior finishes, while foreign buyers are mainly representing important architecture firms; including resellers with presence in different regions and multiple points of sale, and contractors who manage large and luxurious construction sites in Africa.

Andrea Andreani and Francesco Gurini of Scavolini SpA explained that for over 20 years the Pesaro Urbino company has been working with Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Ghana and Mauritius offering medium-high range customers their modular furniture: “With 300 points of sale in the world, including the mentioned seven countries, we intend to increase the presence in a market that is maturing”.

Loredana Sandonà, General Manager of Gold Line Italia Srl of Vicenza (Castelfidardo-AN), is participating for the first time, but for 20 years she has been exporting silver or gold statues to Arab countries, thanks to a fair in Dubai, said: “For a year we have had Libyan customers, first of all General Haftar for whom we have made horses, swords and other ornaments based on the photos of the originals he sent us. Now we want to try to enter the African market.”

Barbara Frigo from Bisazza SpA (Vicenza) spoke about the first works 50 years ago in Còte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Benin, Nigeria and the Maghreb. “There were facades of hotels, villas and government buildings always made of mosaic. The exterior of the minaret of the Casablanca mosque had been followed directly by the founder Renato Bisazza, in collaboration with the king of Morocco. We work on the client’s design, but we also propose our own designs. Being jobs that often require 24 carat gold weaves even for exteriors, African clients are VIPs: a growing market. To a Senegalese client we coated a pool in gold mosaic and also worked for the residences of the Royal House of Morocco.”

Dino Perutta of H2O Style Srl (Verona): “We are now overlooking Africa proposing stainless steel hot tubs for 4-5 star hotels and luxurious villas. We will open a showroom from which positive responses will come.”

Giulia Modenese of Modenese Gastone Interiors, Srl (Padua), explained: “For us the African market for 10 years has been the new America, even if it is still early to evaluate the benefits of the new inter-African market, which will certainly come. Our interior decorations are a niche product that expresses itself with woodworking, objects, lighting, textiles, furniture, windows and tools. All pieces designed for African VIPs.”

– Foto Padua Fair press office –

(ITALPRESS).