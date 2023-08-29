LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Government of National Unity in Libya confirmed that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah had sacked Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush, after suspending and referring her to be investigated following a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Rome last week.

In a statement, the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting happened in an informal capacity while Al-Mangoush was holding bilateral talks with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome. While the Libyan Foreign Ministry said Al-Mangoush knew very well the constants of the Palestinian Cause and would not conduct any relations or meetings with any representatives of Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in an official statement that the meeting was official and pre-arranged and lasted for an hour. Al-Mangoush was replaced by Mohammed Al-Zinni, as an acting Foreign Minister. It is understood that the former Libyan minister flew to London from Turkey following her dismissal. Angry protests swept through Libya’s western region to denounce the meeting between F Najla Al-Mangoush and Eli Cohen. Protestors burned tyres and photos of Al-Mangoush and Israeli flags, chanting anti-Libyan government and Jews slogans and demanding immediate dismissal and punishment of the minister. A group of protesters also stormed the exterior gate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but they were prevented from accessing the main building by security guards.

Libya has a law in force that calls for boycotting Israel. Article 7 of the law stipulates: “imprisonment from 3 to 10 years and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dinars as punishment for anyone who concludes an agreement with any kind of organization or person residing in Israel or belonging to it by nationality or working for it”. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma