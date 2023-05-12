THE HAGUE (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) told the United Nations Security Council that the court has issued four new secret arrest warrants for crimes allegedly committed in Libya since 2011.

This was announced by Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the ICC during the presentation of his half-yearly report on Libya to the United Nations Security Council.

He added that his office in the last few weeks had applied for two more arrest warrants, but judges have not yet ruled on those applications.

The warrants are currently under seal so it is not clear who is targeted or what crimes specifically the ICC prosecutor is charging. The prosecutor has asked judges for the warrants to be unsealed and a decision is pending.

Khan called the warrants “an important step in the rights of victims and survivors” for accountability, but only a first step.

The Security Council unanimously referred Libya to The Hague, Netherlands-based ICC in February 2011 to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The referral followed Muammar Gaddafìs brutal crackdown on protesters that was then taking place. The uprising, later backed by NATO, led to Gaddafìs capture and death in October 2011.

Since then, major fighting erupted in Libya and ended in 2020, but there has been little progress towards a political solution, as armed factions still dominate the country.

-photo agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS).

