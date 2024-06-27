ROME (ITALPRESS) – The Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi paid an official visit to the Ivory Coast on 25, 26 and 27 June, where he met General Vagondo Diomandé, Minister of the Interior and Security.

The Italian Home Affairs Minister, together with his Ivorian counterpart, attended the “first stone laying ceremony” of the Civit Project in Dohouba, carried out in collaboration with the IOM, which involves the construction of other police posts on the borders with Liberia and Mali, and the training of the Ivorian police officers

to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

“The objective that we set with Minister Vagondo Diomandé a year ago, during my previous visit has been achieved,” declared Piantedosi, adding, “it is a result that testifies the understanding and synergy between all the players in the field and the consolidation of relations between our two countries, also thanks to the fact that the

Ivory Coast is among the priority partners of the Mattei Plan for Africa”.

“The action of our Government,” continued Minister Piantedosi, “has the objective of fueling the growth process that will make the African continent one of the main players in the coming decades, also giving confidence to the many young people who will no longer be forced to emigrate for a better future.”

“After a year of close bilateral collaboration with the Ivory Coast,” the Italian Home Affairs Minsiter, “the irregular arrivals of Ivorian citizens on the Italian coasts have reduced by 92% compared to the same period of the previous year. Thanks to the work, understanding and friendship with the Ivorian Minister we have achieved important objectives, which form the basis for continuing looking to the future.” (ITALPRESS).

Foto: ufficio stampa Viminale