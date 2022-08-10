LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Malta International Airport has registered its strongest recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 689,145 passengers travelled through Malta in July. This marks a recovery of more than 86% of the pre-pandemic passengers traffic. According to official statistics, Italy continued to register growth and the Italians are the most among other European countries who travelled through the Malta International Airport. The Italians have exceeded the 2019 passenger numbers in June and July, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain. Altough the Italian market grew by 3% over July 2019, the French market registered notable increase of 41% compared to the same month in 2019 due to the introduction of new flights. Last month, the Malta International Airport registered up to more than three million passenger movements; 75% of the pre-pandemic levels.

(ITALPRESS).

