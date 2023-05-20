LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italy continues to be the most popular destination for the Maltese. According to the National Statistics Office, 35.4 percent of those travelling abroad choose Italy as their preferred destination.

During the first three months of this year, over 56,000 Maltese visited Italy, an increase of over 23,500 when compared to the same period of last year. Malta and Italy are only 273 km apart, and for Maltese tourists, Italy offers a diverse range of experiences, and the accessibility and short travel distance contribute to the popularity of this destination.

The Maltese tourist is spending more during holidays abroad. According to official statistics there was an increase of 6% during the first three months of this year when compared to period from January to March of 2022. The average spending per holiday was 832 this year, compared to 782 last year. The total expenditure of Maltese tourists who travelled to places outside Malta surpassed 131.6 million.

According to the National Statistics Office, there was an increase of 79 percent in Maltese tourists travelling abroad during the first quarter of this year; more than 158,000 between January and March this year when compared to just over 88,000 people travelled in the first quarter of last year.

Half of all those travelling were aged between 25 and 44, followed by those in the 45-64 age bracket.

– foto: agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).