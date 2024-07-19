RABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Italpress press agency and MAP, Agence Maghreb Arabe Presse, have signed an international partnership in Rabat which will allow them to enhance information on the Euro-Mediterranean area for their respective subscribers through a mutual exchange of news.

Italpress and MAP will share editorial content in English and Arabic and will collaborate on special projects, the organization of events in Italy and Morocco, forums and round table meetings on Mediterranean issues, an increasingly strategic geographical area in the international geopolitical panorama.

The agreement was signed by the director of Italpress, Gaspare Borsellino, and the general director of MAP, Fouad Arif.

“Signing this collaboration with MAP, Maghreb Arab Press Agency, one of the most important and authoritative press agencies in the Mediterranean, is a source of great pride and satisfaction for us,” said Gaspare Borsellino. “I am convinced that this partnership will bring mutual benefits for the growth of our agencies both nationally and internationally”.

“This agreement – said Fouad Arif – opens new exciting prospects for our agencies. We share with Italpress a common vision of excellence in journalism and a constant commitment to the highest standards of professionalism”.

The Italpress news agency was founded by Gaspare Borsellino in Palermo 36 years ago. Today, the agency has its central editorial office in Palermo, and has editorial offices and television and multimedia studios in Rome and Milan, and a correspondence office in New York and international partnerships with other European and Med area agencies.

The Maghreb Arab Press Agency was founded 65 years ago and broadcasts 7 days a week in Arabic, French, English, Spanish and a local dialect.

The Italpress delegation, was led by Gaspare Borsellino accompanied by Emanuele Borsellino, member of the agency’s Board of Directors. They were welcomed by the top management of Map led by the General Director Fouad Arif and the managing director Moahammed Rida Brain.

During the signing of the partnership, there were also other representatives of MAP, including Hind Ben Abdennebi and Lamyaa Bouamar, advisor to the director general, and Hinde Nejjar, Head of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation.

After signing the agreement, the director of Italpress Gaspare Borsellino visited the various departments of the Moroccan Agency and subsequently also the headquarters of M24 (Group Television) and RIM (Radio AllNews of the Map dedicated to 24-hour information), where he was welcomed by Noujoum Dabssi, broadcast director of MAP.

– Photo MAP –

(ITALPRESS).