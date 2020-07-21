The sailing school ship Amerigo Vespucci of the Italian Navy will make a passage in the waters in front of the Island of Malta, as part of the education campaign for 1st class students of the Naval Academy of Livorno.

In the afternoon of today, July 21, the unit will pass off Gozo to continue along the northeastern coast until it reaches the waters overlooking the capital around sunset. As usual on the naval units of the Navy, the 106 official students and the crew will take part in the suggestive ceremony of the flag. The masts of the ship will be illuminated with the Italian tricolore. The ship, after completing the circumnavigation of the island, will continue the training of the official students in the open sea towards the Egadi islands.

The 2020 education campaign takes place in an unusual way, in order to comply with the necessary safety requirements for shipboard personnel in relation to the COVID 19 problem; therefore, the usual openings to the public of the ship during stops in ports are not foreseen.

This year’s training activity is dedicated to all Italians who have experienced this moment of particular difficulty and, therefore, every possible opportunity of close passage will be seized to greet the communities along the coasts lapped by the vessel.

