LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg condemned the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola for visiting Israel and giving the impression the European Union is indifferent to the human catastrophe in Gaza.

“The EU is not solely represented by Roberta Metsola, nor does her presence alongside the Israeli president represent all EU institutions. There are multiple institutions within the EU, and Roberta Metsola represents only the institution that elected her as its president,” Borg said on the national television station.

Metsola visited Israel with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week in a show of solidarity with Israeli victims of Hamas. She accused Hamas terrorists of having pushed the prospect of lasting peace “further away”.

The Maltese foreign minister said the EU’s foreign policy is articulated by External Relations Commissioner Josep Borrell, who condemned the Hamas attacks but also criticized Israel’s response. Borrell did not visit Israel.

He condemned Hamas’s actions in Israel and acknowledged Israel’s right to defend itself. But Borg insisted Israel had to respect international law.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

