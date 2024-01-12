MILAN (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Policlinico San Donato, a hospital of the San Donato Group, has been awarded a multi-year management of a public hospital in Iraq. This is the highly specialized university hospital in the city of Najaf, equipped with 492 beds and owned by the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi and Kamel Ghribi, Vice President of the San Donato Group and President of GKSD Investment Holding.

The Minister of Health stated that the signing of the agreement falls within the framework of the cooperative relations between Iraq and Italy, within the framework of joint cooperation between the two countries. The partnership with Gruppo San Donato strengthens this cooperation and, for the first time, brings the excellence offered by the Italian healthcare system to the service of the country and the Iraqi population.

Kamel Ghribi commented on the signing of the agreement: “We are honoured by the agreement reached with the Iraqi government. Our initiative in Iraq is pioneering in nature and we hope that it can only represent the beginning of an increasingly close collaboration between our countries, since this agreement opens the doors to new development and cooperation opportunities for other Italian companies too.”

The agreement is part of the new direction of health policy, which aims at the instrument of public-private partnership with international operators to raise the quality, accessibility and financial sustainability of care for the Iraqi population.

– Photo Gruppo San Donato press office –

(ITALPRESS).