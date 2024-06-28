RABAT (MAROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The event “Higher Education, Research and Innovation Collaboration between Morocco and Italy” took place at the Rabat campus of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco. The initiative was promoted and organized by the Italian Ministry of Universities and Research (MUR), the Med-Or Foundation, the Moroccan Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, and the Italian Embassy in Rabat. The event was attended by the Italian Minister of Universities and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, the Moroccan Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui, and the Italian Ambassador to Rabat, Armando Barucco.

In the context of new opportunities in the field of research, education, and entrepreneurial activities, the Med-Or Foundation and the Ministry of Universities and Research signed a memorandum of understanding in March 2024 for collaboration within the framework of the Mattei Plan. In this context, the initiative represented the first stage of the roadshow on the Mattei Plan aimed at fostering collaboration between the Italian and Moroccan academic and industrial sectors in the field of higher education and research.

This initiative is in line with the cooperation agreement signed in September 2023 with the Moroccan Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation in the field of higher education and scientific research, under which Med-Or committed to funding a PhD in STEM, awarded to a deserving Moroccan student.

