STRASBOURG (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Many pessimists think that migration is too divisive an issue on which they can find agreement, but we have demonstrated exactly the opposite. We have more solid agreements, now we must focus collectively to implement them and we must support the Member States to transform them into reality.” Ursula von der Leyen made this declaration during her speech before her re-election as President of the European Commission.

“We need a common approach to be more effective and we need to develop broader partnerships especially with neighboring countries. The Mediterranean should have our full attention: this is the reason why I intend to appoint a commissioner for this region, because the future of the Mediterranean is the future of Europe”.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS)

