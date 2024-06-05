FEZ (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The 3rd edition of the “Marrakech Platform” was held in Fez, bringing together the heads of anti-terrorism and security agencies in Africa and some Western countries including Italy.

The platform, led by Morocco and the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism (ONUCT) based in Rabat, saw the participation of more than sixty delegations from UN member states, as well as regional and international organizations. In his opening speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, presented the most recent data, referring to the evolution of the terrorist threat in Africa. Bourita warned that 60% of the world’s terrorism victims are in sub-Saharan Africa and that West Africa alone suffered more than 1,800 terrorist attacks in the first six months of last year. While welcoming the efforts made by African states to combat the terrorist threat, the Minister called for more attention to be paid to the use of new technologies, in particular artificial intelligence and drones, to be explored further.

Finally, Bourita praised the strategic partnership developed between Morocco and the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism (ONUCT), based in Rabat, and its significant contribution to strengthening the national capacities of African states in the fight against terrorism, in particular by providing training to more than 1,500 expert lawyers and law enforcement officers from around thirty African countries.

– Photo Embassy of Morocco –

(ITALPRESS).