NEW DELHI (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to international reports, the meeting of foreign ministers in India of the G20; the group of 20 industrialized and developing countries ended in New Delhi without a joint statement about the war in Ukraine.

In the meeting “most of the members” of the G20 “condemned firmly the war in Ukraine” and stressed that “it is causing immense human suffering and aggravating the existing fragility of the global economy: limiting growth,

rising inflation, rising energy and food insecurity and increasing the risks to financial stability”.

China has joined Russia in refusing to sign the

statement by the Foreign Ministers, meeting at the G20, that also called on Moscow to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

