Finland, Parliament gives the green light for Nato membership

HELSINKI (FINLAND) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Finnish Parliament gave its final approval for NATO membership. 184 voted in favour, 7 voted against.
The decision needs to be signed and endorsed into law by the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.
Turkey and Hungary, are the only two NATO members among the 30 member countries of the Atlantic Alliance that have not yet voted to rectify the membership.
Finland, together with Sweden, has initiated the process to join NATO after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine described as “a genocidal war” by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).

