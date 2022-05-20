LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta will face procedures before the European Court of Justice for taxing used imported cars from other European Union Member States more heavily than used cars purchased on the Maltese market.

This was confirmed by the European Commission saying that the Maltese car taxation system is discriminatory with respect to second-hand vehicles purchased from other Member States. The Commission gave two months to the Maltese government to do the necessary legislative amendments however Maltàs reply was not considered satisfactory by the European Commission.

Article 110 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union requires each Member State to select and arrange car taxes in such a way that they do not have the effect of promoting sales of domestic second-hand cars and so discourage the transfer of similar second-hand cars from other Member States.

