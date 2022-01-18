LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Malta George Vella declared that the newly elected European Parliament’s President Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola is a “remakable achievement for Metsola, but for Malta too.” He added that “if united, our size and geography pose no obstacle to vision and commitment”.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated Roberta Metsola and stated that she will make Malta proud. He added that the Maltese government is looking forward to work together on mutual priorities. Although, Nationalist MEP Metsola was aggressively criticized in the past by the Labour Party, Maltese Labour Prime Minister recognized Metolàs political abilities. “I am confident that we will be able to speak proudly about her as President of the European Parliament,” affirmed Abela.

Abela had refused to congratulate Metsola when she was elected as the first European Parliament’s Vice President in 2020, referring particularly to her criticism on Maltàs cash for passports scheme. At that time, Metsola described Robert Abela as “too weak, too insecure, too blinkered not to see beyond his Labour Party partisan politics”. Referring to this incident, Maltese Prime Minister added “that is the past. Now we look forward to work with Roberta Metsola, not just at a European level but also for the national interest”.

Nationalist Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that he is “thrilled and proud.” In a statment, he added “today you have ignited the hearts of thousands of Maltese and Gozitan children, and young people to continue believing in themselves. You have proven that when you strive for something, you can achieve it. Even coming from a small country, you raise your head, work and move forward. You gave new hope showing that when you fight hard you can be a winner”.

Celebrating her 43rd birthday today, Metsola became the first Maltese politician to head an EU institution and the youngest President of the European Parliament.

