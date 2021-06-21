LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Cabinet of Ministers turned down the latest request for a presidential pardon made by the Degiorgio brothers accused of killing Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

The request for the presidential pardon by murder suspects George and Alfred Degiorgio was made on April, 26. In April, the Cabinet of Ministers had already turned down a similar request by the Degiorgio brothers. They asked for a presidential pardon for all crimes they may have committed, promising to provide evidence which would lead to more prosecutions – including a former minister – in relation to Daphne Caruana Galiziàs assassination.

In a statement, the Maltese government said that in accordance with the advice of the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner, the Cabinet decided to advise the President of the Republic not to grant the request for a presidential pardon. The Maltese government added that the decision “is not only based on the advice of the relevant institutions, but is also taken in the national interest and in the interest of the proper administration of justice.”

Minister Carmelo Abela recused himself once again after the Degiorgio brothers accused him of assisting robbers in a 2010 bank heist.

George and Alfred Degiorgio claim to have information implicating a former minister as a mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder as well as information about other serious crimes, including attempted robberies and a murder in which, they also claim, a former minister and sitting minister were involved.

This month, the brothers wrote a letter to the European Commission in which they accused the Maltese government with conflict of interest by refusing them a pardon over information they claim implicates former minister Chris Cardona and sitting minister Carmelo Abela in major crimes.

In reply, the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders turned down the request by the Degiorgio brothers to intervene over the refusal of a pardon, but directed them to speak to Europol officers and shared their information with them.

Meanwhile, the Police are investigating the discovery of weapons and explosives on the seabed in the area known as Mi?ra Fer?a in Rabat. According to The Times of Malta, the discovery of automatic rifles, machine guns and bombs is linked to the Maksar brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius who have links in Italy. The Agius brothers and their associate Jamie Vella are accused of having supplied the bomb allegedly used in the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

