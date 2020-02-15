Cyprus is among Europe’s top 10 countries for using renewable energy sources for heating and cooling, latest Eurostat figures show.In 2018, renewable energy accounted for 21% of the total energy used for heating and cooling in the EU, it was much higher in Cyprus at 37%.Among EU countries Cyprus was eighth for using renewable energy in this field while it was 30% in Greece (13th).According to Eurostat, the total EU share has increased steadily since the beginning of the data collection in 2004, when the share was 12%.Cyprus has also steadily introduced a higher share of renewable energy as 10 years ago it was only 14.47%.Increases in industry, services and households have all contributed to the growth in renewable energy used for heating and cooling.Sweden stood out among EU states with almost two thirds (65%) of the energy used for heating and cooling in 2018 stemming from renewable sources.More than half of the energy used for heating and cooling came from renewable energy sources in Latvia (56%), Finland (55%) and Estonia (54%).

In contrast, renewable sources contributed the least to heating and cooling in Ireland and the Netherlands (both 6%), Belgium (8%) and Luxembourg (9%).Renewable energy also includes derived heat and heat energy (from air, ground or water) captured by heat pumps. In 2018, such heat energy contributed more than one quarter (27%) of the energy from renewable sources used for heating and cooling.