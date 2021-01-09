Covid, Malta registers new record of new cases

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The health authorities in Malta confirmed a new record of Covid-19 cases since the begining of the pandemic. 245 new coronavirus cases were registered overnight. The number of infections went up by 54 cases from the previous day. 2,221 cases remain active. Meanwhile, two Covid-19 related deaths were reported earlier on Saturday morning. The pandemic has claimed 232 lives so far.
(ITALPRESS).

