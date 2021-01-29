LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) The new Italian Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Romano met with Anglu Farrugia, the Speaker of the Maltese House of Representatives during a courtesy visit in Valletta.

After welcoming Ambassador Romano, Seaker Farrugia highlighted the very strong, long-standing and historical bilateral relations that exist between the two neighbouring countries. Speaker Farrugia recalled the extensive number of high-level visits and the numerous agreements which reflect these exceptional relations.

He noted that, at a parliamentary level, the bilateral relations were also very good and referred to his participation in the the Parliamentary event held in Rome in March 2017 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaty.

Romano and Farrugia exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Italy very severely, with almost two and half million cases, resulting in over 86 thousand fatalities. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, both parties agreed to organise a number of video conferences with interested parties. A proposal was also put forward to organise a video conference with a newly appointed Parliamentary Friendship Group.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest, including the present political situation in Italy, the influx of migrants, as well as the thousands of Italians working in Malta.

(ITALPRESS).