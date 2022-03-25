VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – As Malta goes to the polls for a general election on Saturday, the local health authorities continued to register an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 and in patients who had to be hospitalised for medical treatment.

This led the Electoral Commission to set up three additional voting centres for people who are Covid positive or who are in mandatory quarantine. Last week the commission announced that four centres will be set up to facilitate the vote for people in isolation. To date some 4,200 voters are set to vote in the seven centres and the commission urged voters to vote early the centres will close at 10pm on Saturday like all other polling stations.

During the last 24 hours, 465 new cases were detected while 127 patients recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases increased to 3,590.

The number of positive patients referred to hospital for medical treatment also continued to increase as 77 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at Mater Dei hospital, with three patients in intensive care.

Following the death of an 81-year-old woman, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta stands at 627.

1,254,627 vaccine doses have been administered thus far, 349,561 of which are booster doses.

