VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne stated that Malta has the highest administered rate of the third dose against Covid-19 and the least number of patients recovering in hospital due to the pandemic in Europe.

The health authorities have also confirmed that 1,133,334 vaccine doses have been administered by Saturday, of which 278,153 are booster doses.

The local health authorities also confirmed that only few people are suffering from lung damage because of Covid-19. 70% of confirmed infections are from the Omicron variant. 131 patients with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in hospital, of which seven are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the positive cases continued to decrease for the third consecutive day with the health authorties reporting 437 new cases of Covid-19. With 542 confirmed recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 14,053. During the last 24 hours, the pandemic has claimed the life of a 84-year-old woman. So far, 489 persons lost their life.

As children returned to schools, the union representing the teachers confirmed that several schools had to offer online teaching because many students and teachers are stuck in quarantine.

