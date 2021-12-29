LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has yet again set a new daily record, with 1,337 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday. 82 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom 6 are in intensive care.

The total number of registered active cases has gone up to 8,956. The transmission rate of Covid-19 is the second-highest in the EU when considering the record number of 1,298 cases on Tuesday. Malta has reported 5,889 cases of Covid-19 in the past 7 days – an average of 841 cases a day.

1,052,035 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date, including 206,611 booster doses.

The Medical Association of Malta said that as Malta reports record numbers of Covid-19 infections, further measures should be put in place to help health professionals working in Maltàs health system cope with numbers.

MAM President Martin Balzan confirmed that the number of hospitalisations remained on an upward trend with around 10 to 16 patients are admitted to hospital with Covid-19 daily – while the total number of cases has hit record levels. And if the present trends persist, according to the MAM president, Mater Dei Hospital may yet be overwhelmed, which would require even more stringent measures.

