LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities will ease more COVID-19 restrictive measures related to mass events as from next Monday. This was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne while confirming that the coronavirus is under control.

At the moment, 11 patients positive to COVID-19 are recieving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital. Only one is in intensive care. Recently, the Maltese health authorties confirmed some isolated cases in schools, however no COVID-19 clusters were registered. No deaths were reported this week while the total number of active cases stands at 290.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that restrictions will be applicable for events which are open to fully vaccinated individuals.

As from Monday, children under the age of 12, who cannot get the jab yet, will no longer require a recent rapid test or a PCR when attending events with a fully vaccinated guardian or parent.

The health authorities will also ease the measure relating to the number of people seated at table, which will go up to eight individuals per table.

In case of fully vaccinated individuals, outdoor tables can be set at 1m distance from each other instead of 2 meters, while in case of indoor tables these can be placed at 1.5 meters away from each other instead of two.

Public transport including the fast ferries, will be allowed to take up to 80% of their capacity.

(ITALPRESS).