LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed the first Indian variant of coronavirus. Professor Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent of Public Health confirmed that the case was identified on Thursday night and is being investigated by the health authorities to determine whether it was imported.

The Indian variant is between 30% to 100% more transmissible than the UK variant. The UK variant accounts for 47% of all cases in Malta while the Brazilian variant makes up 37% of cases and there are just six cases of the South African variant.

To date, 51% of adults in Malta are now fully vaccinated, while 74% have received the first dose. No Covid-19 patients are in intensive care at Mater Dei hospital.

Of the 74 active cases, 13 are sporadic, 10 are linked to households, seven are imported and four are linked to social gatherings. The average age of people who contracted Covid-19 is just below 32.

Since 1 June, 95% of travellers reaching Malta presented correct documentation. No travellers tested positive during the last week.

During the past week, the number of new cases remained relatively low and no Covid-related deaths were recorded.

This week as more restrictions were lifted, the Maltese government also unveiled the vaccine certificate to facilitate travel, visits to elderly care homes and cultural test events.

(ITALPRESS).