LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities did not allow MSC Grandiosa to enter Malta due to tens of passengers on board who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to local reports, hundred of passengers among them Maltese and Italian holidaymakers are stuck on board the cruise ship who was sailing between Malta, Spain, France and Italy on a seven day trip.

Around 150 people were tested positive following medical tests taken during an excursion in Marseille. Although all passengers on board and the crew are all vaccinated, most of the infected passengers are Italians showing no symptoms. No Maltese on board was tested positive.

The cruise ship is on its way to Palma de Mallorca, and all passengers will be tested for COVID-19. The Maltese agent representing the cruise liner said that if the Maltese passengers on board will test negative again, they will be sent back to Malta.Meanwhile, the Maltese health authorities confirmed 1,144 new coronavirus cases while two women, aged 56 and 67 died due to the virus. The number of active cases has increased to 15,065 and 114 patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in intensive care. 1,106,647 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date, including 254,889 booster doses.

(ITALPRESS).