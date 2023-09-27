ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Constitutional Court examined the issue of the constitutional legitimacy raised by the Judge for preliminary investigations of the Court in Rome in relation to the holding of the trial for the kidnapping and murder of Giulio Regeni.

The Court declared the constitutional illegitimacy of article 420-bis, paragraph 3, of the criminal code procedure, in which it does not provide that the judge proceeds in his absence in case of crimes committed through acts of torture as defined by article 1, paragraph 1, of the New York Convention against Torture, when, due to the lack of assistance from the State to which the accused belongs, it is impossible to have proof that the latter, although aware of the proceedings, was made aware of the pending of the trial, without prejudice to the right of the accused himself to a new trial in person to re-examine the merits of the case.

The sentence will be filed in the coming weeks.

