LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Commercial flights between Malta and Libya resumed after years of suspension due to the political instability and the civil war caused by the revolution in Libya that lasted from 2014 to 2020.

The commercial flights between the two neighbouring countries resumed with a flight to Misurata following the inauguration of the new terminal. The first flight was operated by two aviation entities based in Libya, MedSky Airlines, a Libyan company and the other Maltese, Malta MedAir.

The duration of each flight is one hour and two flights a week are scheduled, on Wednesday and Saturday afternoon.

The Executive Head of Malta MedAir, Paul Bugeja said Misurata is one of the safest and secure airports, and the city is a destination in central Libya. There are new developments and various plans to connect Malta and Misurata while the long-term plan is to consider the use of other airports in Libya. There is a new terminal in Misurata and together with Medsky there is collaboration on aviation aspects including security. He added that although this was a first flight there seems to be a good demand.

The Executive Head of Malta Med Air said that this positive development is a result of months of collaboration between the Maltese and Libyan Authorities. “It is expected that this will create more employment and services opportunities in the aviation and other sectors.”

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com