LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – In unexpected turn on the first day of the trial by jury, the two brothers accused with the killing of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia five years ago, have admitted to all the accusations.

Alfred, 57 and George Degiorgio, 59 – were sentenced to 40 years each in prison following a plea deal reached between the defence lawyers and the proscution. The Magistrate also ordered them to pay 43,000 euros in expenses within three years, and ordered that the equivalent of around 50,000 euros each in crimnal proceedings to be confiscated.

The son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Paul, in his first reaction described the admission of the Degiorgio brothers as “a break in the clouds”.

Following this morning’s proceedings, the two brothers have informed their legal representatives about their admission in exchange for a more lenient sentence, and to avoid life imprisonment.

During the morning session, the Prosecution gave a detailed account about the movements of the burner phones used by the accused and how these phones were in connection with their mobile phones which triggered the car explosion that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. Following this information, the accused spoke to their legal representatives who later informed the Prosecution about the decision taken by the two brothers.

The judge has ordered a psychiatrist to confirm they can plea guilty, and a joint application was signed by all parties. A psychiatrist and a medicolegal expert assessed the accused.

Alfred and George Degiorgio were among 10 people arrested two months after the killing of Caruana Galizia. They were found in a hideout in Marsa during a raid by special forces.

Vince Muscat was the first accused who had admitted his involvement in the assassination and is serving a sentence of 15 years in prison.

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with association in the murder, is undergoing proceedings in Court.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of having provided the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. They are held under arrest at the Correctional Facility in Kordin.

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that today’s development “is not justice, it’s a small step”. On Facebook, she remarkes that it’s been half-a-decade of agony for Daphnès family and for Malta. “Daphne still cannot write her blog, enjoy her children and grandchildren, potter in her garden or be with her loved ones. Now for those who ordered and paid for it, those who protected them and those who spent years doing everything imaginable to try to cover it up”.

